Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Shares Up 6.7%

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.17 and last traded at $8.12. 136,130 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 145,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $232.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.34, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

In other news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 156,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,525.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis sold 47,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $217,130.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,262 shares in the company, valued at $619,992.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 60.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Company Profile (NYSE:MG)

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

