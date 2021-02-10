(MKGAY) (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of (MKGAY) (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of (MKGAY) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. AlphaValue raised shares of (MKGAY) to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Pareto Securities raised shares of (MKGAY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of (MKGAY) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. (MKGAY) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS MKGAY opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.36. (MKGAY) has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $42.02.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate & Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

