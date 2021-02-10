Model N Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MODN)

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 666 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,181% compared to the average volume of 52 call options.

MODN opened at $40.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.34 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Model N has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $44.56.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Model N from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.50 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 17,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $562,840.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,985,906.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 3,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $125,156.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,745,914.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,881 shares of company stock worth $1,290,010. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Model N by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,133,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,671 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,196,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Model N by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 114,730 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Model N by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 216,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 84,379 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Model N by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,364,000 after acquiring an additional 63,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

