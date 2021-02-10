Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Shares Up 20.5%

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK)’s stock price shot up 20.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.00 and last traded at $40.41. 1,225,019 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 948,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.54.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MWK. Sidoti began coverage on Mohawk Group in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Mohawk Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $58.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.96 million. Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Group by 677.8% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Group by 18,412.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MWK)

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

