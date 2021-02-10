Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Shares Up 7.4%

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)’s stock price shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.50. 6,989,965 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 4,373,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12. The stock has a market cap of $66.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 2.11.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.20. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBRX. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Moleculin Biotech by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Moleculin Biotech by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 57,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma.

