Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing Sells 52,729 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing sold 52,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total value of $19,316,741.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,125,869 shares in the company, valued at $412,450,849.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, February 9th, Michael Hsing sold 14,899 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total value of $5,555,688.11.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Michael Hsing sold 44,784 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.29, for a total value of $16,448,715.36.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $379.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $372.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.87. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.12 and a 52-week high of $406.75. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. Analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 79.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Summit Insights upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.