Morgan Stanley Increases Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target to $36.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Adient from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America cut Adient from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Benchmark raised their price target on Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Adient from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Adient from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.73.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $36.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.95. Adient has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Adient’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Adient will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Adient by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Adient by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Adient by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Adient by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Adient by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

