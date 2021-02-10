Morgan Stanley Increases Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $60.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LYFT. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Lyft from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lyft from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lyft from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Lyft from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

Lyft stock opened at $53.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lyft has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $54.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.54 and a 200-day moving average of $36.44.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lyft will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $72,909.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $196,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 864,243 shares of company stock worth $43,191,175 over the last three months. 22.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

