Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 410.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,882 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 135,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

In related news, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $74.24 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $77.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $134.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

