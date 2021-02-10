Morgan Stanley Raises MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Price Target to $12.00

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 23.32% from the company’s current price.

MSGN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Macquarie raised MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on MSG Networks from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:MSGN opened at $15.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.30. MSG Networks has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $18.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.57.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.41 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 25.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MSG Networks will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MSG Networks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in MSG Networks by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MSG Networks by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MSG Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in MSG Networks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

