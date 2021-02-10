Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of SNY traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.00. The stock had a trading volume of 63,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $37.62 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.51 and its 200 day moving average is $49.01. The firm has a market cap of $120.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 340,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 1,498.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 161,326 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter worth about $4,912,000. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

