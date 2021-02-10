Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) announced its earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 0.59%.

NASDAQ:MPAA traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $22.41. 1,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,677. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.70. The firm has a market cap of $426.91 million, a PE ratio of 150.47 and a beta of 1.86. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $26.42.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

In other news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $45,395.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.