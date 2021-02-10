Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 0.59%.

Motorcar Parts of America stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.47 and a beta of 1.86. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.70.

In related news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $45,395.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MPAA. B. Riley upped their price target on Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

