Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Movado Group.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $169.86 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

NYSE MOV traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,879. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.06. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $24.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.37%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 191.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Movado Group (MOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.