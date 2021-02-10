MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Reduces Stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of AON by 227.6% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 247,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,326,000 after buying an additional 172,077 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in AON by 4,280.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 664,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,348,000 after purchasing an additional 649,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $228.45 on Wednesday. Aon Plc has a 12-month low of $143.93 and a 12-month high of $238.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aon Plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.62.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

