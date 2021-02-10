MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Reduces Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,882,000 after buying an additional 40,185 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 13,075 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 17,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

MCHP stock opened at $152.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $155.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.52 and its 200 day moving average is $121.63. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCHP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.12.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $200,363.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $65,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,302 shares of company stock valued at $562,271 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

