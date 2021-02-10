MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 3,707 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. First Command Bank bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $102.97 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $107.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.44.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

