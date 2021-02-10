Murphy Oil Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

Murphy Oil has decreased its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Murphy Oil has a dividend payout ratio of -68.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Murphy Oil to earn ($0.79) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -63.3%.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $22.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 3.33.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director T Jay Collins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $259,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,982.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 9,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $99,362.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,022.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,723 shares of company stock valued at $688,651 in the last quarter. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MUR. KeyCorp upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

