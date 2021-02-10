Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Shares Up 5.8%

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) shares shot up 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.64 and last traded at $14.51. 4,114,612 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 5,235,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

Several research firms have weighed in on MUR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 3.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

In other Murphy Oil news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $99,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $540,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $259,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,982.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,723 shares of company stock valued at $688,651. 6.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 192.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

