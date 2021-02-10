Must Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.71 Million in Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 118,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000. Porch Group makes up about 1.2% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of analysts have commented on PRCH shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Porch Group from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark started coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of PRCH stock opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. Porch Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $23.22.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform for home service companies. It provides moving concierge services that helps homebuyers to save time and make decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and others. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

