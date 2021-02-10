Must Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000. The RealReal comprises 0.3% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 49,084 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. One Day In July LLC purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 13,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $318,357.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,555.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 7,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $104,135.76. Insiders sold a total of 670,312 shares of company stock valued at $14,407,184 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on REAL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The RealReal from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The RealReal from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on The RealReal from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The RealReal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

REAL opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 3.33. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $29.30.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

