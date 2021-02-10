MVL (MVL) Price Reaches $0.0033 on Top Exchanges

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. MVL has a market capitalization of $37.57 million and approximately $14.73 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. One MVL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00060222 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.34 or 0.01159830 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00055463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,507.12 or 0.05620729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00027711 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00020070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00045048 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00032589 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL (MVL) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,368,869,990 coins. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

MVL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

