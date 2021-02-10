Nasdacoin One Day Volume Hits $299,676.00 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $126,833.49 and $299,676.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 23% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 55.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 66.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,602,039 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

Nasdacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

