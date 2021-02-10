Nathan Zommer Sells 7,000 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Nathan Zommer sold 7,000 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $1,887,130.00.

Nathan Zommer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.71, for a total value of $626,775.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Nathan Zommer sold 10,000 shares of Littelfuse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $2,442,700.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Nathan Zommer sold 335 shares of Littelfuse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total transaction of $82,912.50.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Nathan Zommer sold 7,500 shares of Littelfuse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.63, for a total transaction of $1,812,225.00.

Shares of LFUS stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.13. 107,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,951. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $263.50 and its 200 day moving average is $216.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.82, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.63 and a 1 year high of $287.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

LFUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 65.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 33.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

