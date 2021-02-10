National Bank Financial Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of BCE in a report issued on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $2.46 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.61. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.72.

BCE stock opened at $43.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.26. The company has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.6816 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BCE in the third quarter worth $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in BCE by 63.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in BCE by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

