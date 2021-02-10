National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) (LON:NEX) PT Raised to GBX 330

National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) (LON:NEX) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 330 ($4.31) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NEX. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 328.75 ($4.30).

Get National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) alerts:

Shares of LON NEX traded down GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 295.60 ($3.86). 766,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,591,092. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 256.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 191.67. National Express Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 66.30 ($0.87) and a one year high of GBX 456 ($5.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion and a PE ratio of -82.11.

National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) Company Profile

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.