National Retail Properties (NNN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect National Retail Properties to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NNN stock opened at $41.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $58.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NNN shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

In related news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 20,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $804,966.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,801 shares in the company, valued at $18,635,524.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $588,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,459,465.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,034 shares of company stock worth $1,433,626. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

