Natixis (OTCMKTS:NTXFY) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Natixis (OTCMKTS:NTXFY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NTXFY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Natixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Natixis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Natixis alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NTXFY remained flat at $$45.60 during trading on Wednesday. Natixis has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $47.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average is $29.20.

Natixis Company Profile

Natixis SA provides asset and wealth management, corporate and investment banking, insurance, and payment services primarily in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers asset and wealth management services in the areas of savings, investment, risk management, and advisory; and mergers and acquisitions, primary equity and loan markets, acquisition and strategic finance, financial transactions on shares, capital, and rating advisory services; structured financing.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Natixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.