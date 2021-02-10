Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.09

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.09 and traded as high as $18.06. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $17.97, with a volume of 8,460 shares.

The company has a market cap of $220.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Resource Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,029,347 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,568 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 8.40% of Natural Resource Partners worth $12,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

