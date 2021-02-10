Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Stake Lowered by Matarin Capital Management LLC

Matarin Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 141,012 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Navient worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Navient by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,376,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,882,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new stake in Navient in the third quarter worth $37,180,000. Cooperman Leon G boosted its holdings in Navient by 7.1% in the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,180,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,871,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Navient by 1,210.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,455,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Navient by 38.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after acquiring an additional 402,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NAVI opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. Navient Co. has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $14.87.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

