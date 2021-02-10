NCR (NYSE:NCR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

NCR (NYSE:NCR) released its earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. NCR’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:NCR traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,563. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.84. NCR has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.37.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NCR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NCR from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.89.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

