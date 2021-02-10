Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) Shares Gap Up to $6.94

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.94, but opened at $13.00. Nemaura Medical shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 38,632 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market cap of $222.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.65 and a beta of -0.17.

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nemaura Medical by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nemaura Medical in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nemaura Medical by 687.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 10,467 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nemaura Medical in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nemaura Medical by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 22,271 shares during the period. 6.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nemaura Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMRD)

Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. The company provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients.

