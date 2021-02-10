Nervos Network (CKB) Market Capitalization Tops $190.03 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 10th. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $190.03 million and approximately $18.25 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 27% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,989.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,736.60 or 0.03859984 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $180.15 or 0.00400432 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.46 or 0.01083496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $209.22 or 0.00465035 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.84 or 0.00377519 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.85 or 0.00253057 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00022621 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 30,881,539,810 coins and its circulating supply is 23,884,228,362 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

Nervos Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.