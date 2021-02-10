NEST Protocol (NEST) Tops 1-Day Volume of $30.76 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 10th. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $85.37 million and approximately $30.76 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. One NEST Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0488 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00051388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.08 or 0.00285095 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 65.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00113981 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00073798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00091073 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.02 or 0.00204828 BTC.

NEST Protocol Token Profile

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,982,920,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,748,764,436 tokens. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs.

NEST Protocol Token Trading

