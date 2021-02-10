Netrum (NTR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $12.00

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded down 65.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. During the last week, Netrum has traded 44.3% lower against the US dollar. Netrum has a total market cap of $55,915.24 and approximately $12.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netrum coin can now be bought for $0.0261 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000040 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000918 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Netrum Profile

Netrum (NTR) is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins.

Netrum Coin Trading

Netrum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

