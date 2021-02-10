Neumann Capital Management LLC Buys 14,105 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 99.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,105 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up about 1.6% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 158.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 22,130 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 67.3% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $729,000.

Shares of IJT traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,490. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.09 and its 200 day moving average is $111.02. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.68 and a 12-month high of $134.36.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

