Neumann Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $66.53. 84,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,844. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $67.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.99.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.