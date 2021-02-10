New Age Metals Inc. (NAM.V) (CVE:NAM) Trading 45.8% Higher

New Age Metals Inc. (NAM.V) (CVE:NAM) shares traded up 45.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 5,591,367 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 894% from the average session volume of 562,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a market capitalization of C$27.15 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. The company has a current ratio of 19.62, a quick ratio of 19.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08.

New Age Metals Inc. (NAM.V) Company Profile (CVE:NAM)

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE/polymetallic project located in south central Alaska; and eight lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

