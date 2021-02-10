New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on NJR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Shares of NJR stock opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. New Jersey Resources has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $454.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.28 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 50,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 21,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.