New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Acquired by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NRZ. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 1,083.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,718,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,662,000 after buying an additional 1,573,295 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,376,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,802,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,175,000 after purchasing an additional 799,215 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,538,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in New Residential Investment by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,431,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,172,000 after buying an additional 543,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRZ traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 216,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,404,529. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.87. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $8.69.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. New Residential Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

NRZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

