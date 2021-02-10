New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.69. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $17.66.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NRZ shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.