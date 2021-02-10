NextGen Acquisition (NASDAQ:NGAC) Trading 29.3% Higher

NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) shares traded up 29.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.63 and last traded at $13.49. 12,918,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,413% from the average session volume of 853,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 0.25% of NextGen Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NextGen Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGAC)

NextGen Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.