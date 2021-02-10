NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Issues Earnings Results

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($3.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($3.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%.

Shares of NGL stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.45. 92,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,749,971. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $315.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.82. NGL Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $9.98.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.39.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

