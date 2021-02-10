NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($3.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($3.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 5.06%.

Shares of NYSE:NGL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 80,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,971. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32. NGL Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $318.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.82.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.39.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

