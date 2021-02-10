Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 target price on the industrial goods maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nidec Corp and its subsidiaries are primarily engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of i) small precision motors, ii) mid-size motors, iii) machinery and power supplies, and iv) other products, which include auto parts, pivot assemblies, encoders and other services. Manufacturing operations are located primarily in Asia and they have sales subsidiaries in Asia, North America and Europe. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nidec in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

OTCMKTS NJDCY opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $83.58 billion, a PE ratio of 106.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.66. Nidec has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $36.98.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Nidec had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nidec will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

