Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,950 First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,950 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,916,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 109,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 18,740 shares in the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FFBC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $25.09.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

In related news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $86,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

