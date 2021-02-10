Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 709.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $102.35 on Wednesday. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $111.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -511.75, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.96.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Robin Tomasello sold 32,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $2,287,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $1,977,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,971,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,240,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,058 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,618. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHGG. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

