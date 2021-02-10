Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 68.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Macy’s by 53.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,308,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,660,000 after buying an additional 2,552,378 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 3.5% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 35,091,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,362 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 39.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,192,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,198,000 after purchasing an additional 907,953 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 37.0% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,244,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,492,000 after purchasing an additional 875,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 106.2% in the third quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 515,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of M stock opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.89. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.98.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Macy’s from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

