Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $152,000 Holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 175.3% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 3,829,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,220,000 after buying an additional 2,438,740 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 18.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,657,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,760,000 after purchasing an additional 881,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,035,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,736,000 after purchasing an additional 347,545 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 159.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 282,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,953,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,083,000 after purchasing an additional 207,047 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Hostess Brands from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average is $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.75. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $16.18.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 3,215,817 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $43,413,529.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,660,261 shares in the company, valued at $49,413,523.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hostess Brands Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

