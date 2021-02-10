Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $169,000 Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ExlService by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in ExlService by 283.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in ExlService by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David B. Kelso sold 5,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total value of $430,101.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,092.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total value of $50,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at $19,417,862.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,408 shares of company stock worth $4,797,866 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $86.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.18 and its 200 day moving average is $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.61 and a fifty-two week high of $89.29.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

